With Scherzer Ailing, Hitters Flailing, Nats Need Strasburg to Save Series Hopes

WASHINGTON — His cellphone buzzed at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Longtime Washington Nationals trainer Paul Lessard was planning to go for a quick run before showering, packing and heading to work. But the caller ID read "Max Scherzer," and so Lessard answered.

Immediately, he dropped all of his plans and hustled to Nationals Park. It was going to be a long day.

The right side of Scherzer's neck and upper back, the trapezius, had started to spasm a couple of days earlier. It was enough that the Nationals ace spent most of Saturday getting treatment, and there came a point where he and the training staff were optimistic that he had turned the corner and he would be able to make his Game 5 start.

When he woke up on Sunday, overnight, Scherzer's condition had worsened.

"I couldn't get out of bed," he said. "Like, it really hurt to get out of bed. I had to just basically fall out of bed and pick myself up with my left arm, and I was moving around … I just couldn't even move my arm. I just knew at that point I was in a really bad spot."

Some 12 hours later, so too were the Nationals, 7-1 losers to Houston, their third straight loss and now one game away from elimination in this 2019 World Series.

Now, Stephen Strasburg prepares to start Game 6 and save their season on Tuesday in Houston.

And a series in which down is up and black is white is taking another dramatic and unexpected turn: Until now, who would have ever guessed that on the game's grandest stage, it would be Scherzer who would be unable to go and Strasburg stepping into the phone booth to ditch his Clark Kent and tug on the Superman cape?

DC Comics, indeed.

Publicly, the Nationals are maintaining that if Strasburg can get them to Game 7, they hope they will be able to hand the ball to Scherzer. He took a cortisone shot on Sunday, and doctors told him to be patient, that it will be 48 hours or so until it takes effect.

Watching him Sunday, though, it seemed like a leap of faith to expect to see Mad Max anytime before next spring in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As he sat at a microphone and took questions about his injury, he made sure to turn his entire upper body in whichever direction he was attempting to speak. He looked incredibly, incredibly stiff. He looked mournful. He looked angry.

"He's in ungodly pain," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said.

Scherzer's wife, Erica, had to help dress him. He said he literally could not raise his arm.

The doctors, he said, informed him that "as long as I have no numbness coming down my arms or anything, you don't actually deal with any serious, long-term damage here. It's just the sensory that's pinching up the nerve in the neck and the trap, the whole muscles that surround your neck are just completely locked up in spasm.

"So for me it became impossible just to do any menial task whatsoever today."

Lessard and his staff tried to perform a hardball miracle, but no matter how badly everyone wanted it—starting with the famously, intensely volcanic Scherzer—it became pretty clear it wasn't going to happen.

"He's ready to bite somebody," Lessard said.

This is a guy who, in June, not only pitched against but dominated the Philadelphia Phillies one day after a bunt went awry and served him up a broken nose, two black eyes and pretty much blocked up his breathing.

"This is just a little thing that turned into a big thing that turned into a giant thing," Scherzer said of his current woes.

A starting pitcher being scratched on the day of a World Series start is not unprecedented, but it is extremely rare. The last time anything of this significance happened was way back in Game 1 of the Atlanta-New York Yankees World Series in 1999, when the Braves were forced to scratch future Hall of Famer Tom Glavine because of a severe case of the flu.

Joe Ross filled the role of Not Max Scherzer on Sunday night, and the emergency starter was loved up by a home crowd clearly knowing that, with an ace on the shelf, everyone needed to rally. But gutsy as he was over the first five innings, well, he was Not Max Scherzer, and the home team still hasn't won a World Series game in D.C. since 1933.

There was some chirping about plate umpire Lance Barksdale's work on balls and strikes, especially on a pitch that should have been ball four to Victor Robles but instead was ruled strike three, and a key pitch to Carlos Correa that didn't go Ross' way. But bottom line, it was a blowout 7-1 game. Furthermore, the Nationals scored only three runs total in 27 innings during their three home games. A couple of questionable calls is not what's dooming them.

The Nationals never led once in Games 3-4-5, and they trailed for 25 of the 27 innings.

They went 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position over the three games, and that one hit didn't even knock a run in. It just moved a National from second to third.

"It stinks," reliever Sean Doolittle said of dropping all three home games. "It stinks. We feel bad about it, man. [The fans] came out, they showed up, they were absolutely incredible. They waited 86 years [since 1933] … shoot, man, it's frustrating. It really is.

"Hopefully, we'll take care of business in Houston and come back and party with them."

Well, say this: The way this World Series is going, Scherzer's condition notwithstanding, anything is possible.

Nobody gave the Nationals a snowball's chance in Houston of beating Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander in Games 1 and 2, and yet, voila.

Then the Astros suddenly found their mojo on the road, and, now, this is the first World Series since 1996 in which the visiting team has won each of the first five games and just the third time in history it's happened (the other came in the 1906 Fall Classic between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs).

Never has the road team won each of the first six games—which, if nothing else, provides some historical context of the task at hand for the Nationals if they are to avoid what suddenly appears to be the very real possibility of a total collapse.

"It's probably about as frustrating as them going 0-and-2 in Houston to start," Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. "They did it [bounced back from losing at home]. So maybe we can do the same thing.

"We're all big boys."

More than most, this World Series has come accompanied by noise and unpredictability. Houston's arrogant, over-the-top reaction to a negative story involving clubhouse misbehavior of assistant general manager Brandon Taubman and his subsequent firing threatened to overshadow the first two games. Umpire Rob Drake, who is not working the series, diverted more attention from the field with a Twitter rant threatening Civil War if the impeachment of President Donald Trump goes through, a rant for which he subsequently apologized. Then Trump attended Game 5 Sunday night and, when he was shown on the video board early in the game, was greeted with thunderous boos and fans chanting: "Lock him up! Lock him up!"

"To be honest, I really, really, really, really, really don't want to talk about it," Doolittle said of the presidential visit. "The only thing different was there was a lot more security."

Strasburg added: "Usually, the dogs that are sniffing in our clubhouse are these nice Labs that are super friendly. And today there was a German shepherd that I didn't really feel comfortable petting."

Now, Strasburg will look to replicate last week's World Series outing in Houston in which he held the Astros to two runs over six innings and beat Verlander. He has to come up with something similar. If not, it will be four consecutive losses and "see ya next year" for the Nats.

So the team whose slogan earlier this autumn was "Stay in the Fight" before it changed to "Finish the Fight" for the World Series is back to where it started and a hope that it can survive long enough to allow Scherzer one last shot.

"More than anything, he's hurting because he couldn't be out there with the guys," Doolittle said. "I don't know his prognosis for the rest of the series, but we tried really hard to pick him up.

"Hopefully, we can extend this thing."

