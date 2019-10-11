Norway vs. Spain: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spain are yet to drop a point in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2020 and could secure their place at the tournament finals if they defeat Norway on Saturday and other results go in their favour.

Robert Moreno's side have won each of their six matches in Group F and boast a seven-point lead at the top of the pool. Norway are two points outside the top two and in far greater need of a result if they're to qualify automatically.

Spain are guaranteed one of those spots if they win on Saturday and either second-place Sweden lose at Malta or third-place Romania drop points in their visit to the Faroe Islands.

Norway lost 2-1 when they opened their Group F campaign against Spain in Valencia in March, but coach Lars Lagerback will hope for a better display considering that's their only loss in 10 games.

Date: Saturday, October 12

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. BST

Venue: Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Odds

Norway: 117-20

Draw: 33-10

Spain: 1-2

Via Caesars.

Preview

Spain have run rampant in Group F, and they are one of only four teams to have won all of their matches.

Norway have only lost one more than Spain in qualifying, despite the gulf between their points tallies. Lagerback's side have lost just once in six Group F outings, but home draws against Sweden and Romania have limited their scope in terms of finishing in the top two.

Joaquin Maroto of AS reported midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Dani Ceballos were each doubtful for Saturday's showdown due to knocks. However, it speaks volumes of Spain's strength in depth that any number of talented options are on standby, including Thiago Alcantara, Pablo Sarabia, Santi Cazorla and Saul Niguez.



Norway are far more affected by the absence of Red Bull Salzburg phenomenon Erling Haaland. The Scandinavians might have hoped their 19-year-old wonderkid could replicate his recent exploits against Genk in the UEFA Champions League, via BT Sport (U.S. and UK viewers only, respectively):

Haaland followed up that hat-trick performance on his Champions League debut by scoring a dramatic equaliser against Liverpool when his side recently lost 4-3 at Anfield, per Statman Dave:

Much is at stake, and Moreno could hand international debuts to defenders Sergio Reguilon or Pau Torres, while striker Gerard Moreno is also in contention to make his senior Spain bow.

Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati was another uncapped asset in contention following a string of breakout performances, but Moreno recently said the 16-year-old wasn't available, per The Spanish Football Podcast:

Three points for the hosts could inject some life into the race for Group F qualification, even if Spain look destined to win the pool.

Bournemouth striker Joshua King will seek to supplement Norway's attacking threat against a Spain side that's conceded two goals in the last five games and are chasing an eighth successive victory.