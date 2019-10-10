Report: Manchester United's Paul Pogba Has a Cracked Toe, Surgery Not Needed

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly suffering from a cracked bone in his toe.

The Frenchman missed the Red Devils' showdown with Newcastle United in the Premier League before the international break and is seemingly a big doubt for the upcoming clash with Liverpool on October 20.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness), there are some concerns that the issue Pogba is suffering with may be worse than United initially feared. Per Sport Witness:

"They report he has a small crack to a toe. L'Equipe says this sounds like a similar diagnosis to what kept Neymar out for so long, however, they say people close to Pogba deny it's so bad.

"Recovery time is put at seven days of immobilisation and then two to three weeks of recovery before he can consider a return, but they don't make it clear when this timeframe starts from."

Per James Cooper of Sky Sports, Pogba has been in Dubai recently as part of his recovery, taking part in some warm-weather training at the Transform Altitude Performance Centre. "Solskjaer will want him back and the suggestion is that he will be," added Cooper.

Pogba has missed five of the last seven United games due to injury, and while he continues to be a divisive figure among Red Devils supporters, when he isn't available there's a void in the middle of the park.

Football writer Daniel Harris was critical of a number of United midfielders following the loss to Newcastle:

Pogba may not be consistent, but he's United's best player in possession and capable of unlocking a game with a moment of inspiration.

Without him, there's no thrust from the heart of the team. While Scott McTominay has performed well in recent matches, the Scotland international lacks the natural spark the Frenchman possesses. As such, United are one-dimensional when Pogba is not in the side.

There are times when Pogba can be frustrating, but former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger recently said his compatriot doesn't appear to have faith in those around him either:

Nevertheless, if United have any chance of getting a positive result against Liverpool when the international break comes to an end, you sense Pogba will need to be in the side.

The Reds will head to Old Trafford after winning their opening eight Premier League matches and with an eight-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.