Neymar Will Fight 'Tooth and Nail' for PSG Despite Summer Transfer Desires

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has said he is ready to give his all for the football club following a summer in which he came close to leaving.

Neymar's former team Barcelona were strongly linked with a transfer to bring the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou, just two years on from his sale to the French champions for a world-record fee. Eventually, the La Liga giants were unable to get the transfer over the line.

The forward has made no secret about his desire to move back to Catalonia, but he's insisted that while he's at PSG he will offer everything to the cause, per Stephen Creek of Goal:

"Everyone knows what happened in the summer market and the desire I had to leave. Today, I feel happy and comfortable with the club, too. It's not just with the national team that I'm happy. The season started out very well for me.

"I will defend my club tooth and nail. I will give 100 per cent for us to achieve great things. It was a long summer for me. I knew that I had to prepare, in all circumstances, for a good season. Thank God, it has started well, and I hope it stays that way."

Neymar was speaking ahead of Brazil's international friendly with Senegal at the Singapore National Stadium. The 27-year-old is set to make his 100th appearance for the Selecao in the fixture, and he's spoken about how he's managed to reach such a landmark:

As the FIFA World Cup Twitter account relayed last month before Neymar's 61st goal for his country, there are only two goalscorers who have found the net more than him for Brazil:

The previous international break would have felt like an escape for Neymar, as he wasn't playing regularly for PSG following the transfer speculation. The 27-year-old will likely be feeling a lot better about matters leading up to these latest matches.

That's because he's excelled for PSG since being integrated back into the side under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Neymar has been the match-winner in 1-0 wins for PSG three times already this term. On Sunday, he arguably put in his best performance of the season so far against Angers, scoring a brilliant goal in a 4-0 success.

While Neymar is renowned for his attacking flair and goalscoring prowess, he showcased his passing quality in that display too:

The PSG fans jeered Neymar earlier in the campaign and unfurled negative banners aimed him at the Parc des Princes. However, with recent performances it would appear the former Barcelona man is beginning to win them round, making for a much more settled atmosphere in the French capital.

Neymar will be desperate to shine on a landmark occasion in his career on Thursday. Brazil will then face Nigeria on Sunday at the same venue in another high-profile friendly.