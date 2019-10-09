Warriors' Stephen Curry 'Not Sure' If He'll Go on Promotional China Trip in 2020

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry told reporters that he's "not sure" if he will go on his annual promotional tour for Under Armour to China next summer as he's done for the past six offseasons.

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle provided the pertinent quotes.

"I'm not sure. I've done it for the last six years, and I've enjoyed my times there. That's been a big part of my summer routine and my experience. I've enjoyed it, but other than that, I don't how that will be affected, if at all."

Curry made the comments in light of strained relations between the NBA and China following Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's tweet in support of the ongoing Hong Kong protests.

Jordan Valinsky of CNN Business outlined the reaction of the Chinese government, corporations and the Chinese Basketball Association.

"The Chinese Basketball Association said on Sunday that it would suspend all cooperation with the team. China's consulate general in Houston also urged the team to 'clarify and immediately correct the mistakes.'

"CCTV 5, the sports channel of China's top state broadcaster, announced that it would suspend airing Houston Rockets events on television. Last season, more than 600 million people watched NBA games on Chinese television networks.

"And Tencent (TCEHY) Sports said it would suspend live streaming the games, as well as reporting news about the team. Nearly 500 million people in China watched NBA programming on Tencent platforms during the last season, according to the companies."

The NBA has also fielded significant criticism for its initial response to the Morey tweet from those in support of the Hong Kong protests, with politicians such as Senators Marco Rubio and presidential candidate Julian Castro chiming in.

Curry acknowledged the situation's complexity and avoided taking a stance before educating himself and forming his own opinions.

"I'm not dodging the question. Literally, I've had other stuff going on in my personal life, so I need to literally sit down (and read).

"With something this big and that involves the entire landscape of the league in a country like China, you're not just walking into that light-heartedly and saying stuff off the cuff. How we approach every situation that we've been in is to be educated, understand what your point of view is and stick to it. I don't want to have to go back on that."

The two-time NBA MVP elaborated further.

"This one is a league-wide situation. Our presence in China is a different conversation than coach talking about gun violence or gender equality or things that for us are being spokespeople for people who can't speak for themselves.

"Within our communities, that makes a huge impact. This situation has a huge weight and gravity to it and so many things that need to be sorted out, but I just don't know enough about Chinese history and how that's influenced modern society enough to speak on it. That's where we're at today. I'm sure this is not going away, so we'll come back to it."

As for now, the next development involves whether two preseason games between the Lakers and Nets, which are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in Shanghai and Shenzhen respectively, will be canceled.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in his newsletter on Tuesday (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll) that there were "growing fears that government officials will cancel the two games."

The Thursday game will seemingly go on as planned, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN reported that there was uncertainty about the game's status among NBA players slated to participate earlier Thursday:

The first Lakers-Nets contest is set to take place at 7:30 a.m. ET.