Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Ready to Go' After Having to 'Learn to Walk Again'

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has said he had to learn to walk again after rupturing his Achilles tendon back in May, but he added he is now finally pain free.

The 23-year-old midfielder had his most successful season in a Chelsea shirt in 2018-19 under manager Maurizio Sarri.

He played 24 times in the Premier League, netting six goals and providing two assists, while his return of four goals and three assists in the UEFA Europa League also caught the eye.

However, in the closing stages of the campaign, in a charity match against New England Revolution in Boston in the run-up to the Europa League final, Loftus-Cheek picked up the injury that has kept him out ever since.

It will likely still be some time until the England international is ready to play first-team football again.

But, speaking to Wow Hydrate (h/t MailOnline's David Wood), Loftus-Cheek said he will come back stronger after suffering some setbacks in his recovery:

"I've actually had a few setbacks that have put me behind, which has been quite frustrating to be honest. I've had to learn to walk again, and I've only just got pain-free, but for sure I'm going to come back stronger, sharper and do whatever I can to be in better shape.

"Before I got injured I was playing my best football. I've missed feeling tired from running, from hard work, that feeling of being in a game again. Everything I've been working towards is for the feeling of stepping back onto that pitch again, and I'm ready to go."

News of Loftus-Cheek's improvement will come as a welcome boost for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, as he has the potential to be a key part of the Blues first team.

He regularly showed last season he can contribute in every area of the pitch from his central position:

Chelsea have had some impressive midfield performers so far this term, with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho flourishing under new boss Lampard.

When fit, Loftus-Cheek could establish himself alongside the Brazilian and Frenchman as Chelsea's best midfield three.

He will also be yet another former Chelsea youth player for Lampard to call upon.

The Blues legend has made Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori key players in his first team this season, while also handing minutes to Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James.

Once Loftus-Cheek is fit again, it is not inconceivable that more than half of Chelsea's best starting XI could be made up of former academy graduates.