Report: Giants' Evan Engram Getting 2nd Opinion on Foot Injury After MRI

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is receiving a second opinion on his foot injury after getting an MRI following Monday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that "Engram's status is uncertain" as he waits for foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to review the MRI. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton visited Anderson last week.

Engram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 5 and dealt with a knee injury last year, missing five games.

The Giants need him on the field considering they aren't loaded with game-breaking wide receivers after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns this past offseason. Engram finished the 2018 campaign with 45 catches for 577 yards and three touchdowns after posting 64 catches for 722 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2017.

He has followed up with 44 receptions for 467 yards and three scores in 2019.

While the Giants don't have another tight end who can replicate what Engram does on a weekly basis, they will likely turn toward Rhett Ellison if the starter is sidelined.

Ellison finished last season with a career-best 25 catches and 272 receiving yards and has 15 grabs in nine games this year.