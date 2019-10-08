Fantasy Alert: Giants' Injured Evan Engram Reportedly Could Be out vs. Patriots

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram reportedly may miss Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Engram suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and it will be a "challenge" for him to play against the Pats.

Schefter also noted that wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) won't play and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is unlikely to play, meaning quarterback Daniel Jones could be without many of his top weapons against the undefeated Patriots.

An MCL sprain limited Engram early in the 2018 season, and then a hamstring problem forced him to miss additional action in November. The third-year pass-catcher made 11 total appearances last season, posting 45 receptions for 577 yards and three touchdowns.

It was well below where he was as a rookie in 2017, when he caught 64 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns.

Through five games this season, however, Engram has bounced back in a big way.

With 33 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns, Engram is on pace for a career year. He is also the clear No. 1 option in the Giants' passing game following the offseason trade of wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

With Engram potentially set to miss Thursday's game, the Giants will turn to Rhett Ellison and Garrett Dickerson at tight end.

Ellison is an eight-year veteran with 107 receptions for 1,068 yards and six touchdowns in his career, but neither he nor Dickerson is worth owning in fantasy.

If Engram does sit out against New England, the biggest beneficiary from a fantasy perspective will likely be wide receiver Golden Tate, who had three grabs for 13 yards in his season debut last week after he missed the first four games due to a suspension.