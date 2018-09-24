Evan Engram Reportedly 'Week to Week' with Knee Injury Suffered vs. Texans

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram suffered a sprained MCL in the team's 27-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday and is considered week-to-week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In just his second year, Engram has established himself as a key weapon for quarterback Eli Manning. He registered 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season and has 10 catches for 104 yards and a score through three games this year.

For a Giants team that dealt with a slew of injuries to receivers and offensive weapons last year, including losing Odell Beckham Jr. for the majority of the season with a fractured ankle, Engram's injury is some unwanted deja vu.

It looked as though Engram might return to the game Sunday after suffering the injury, and he even did some sprinting on the sidelines after being checked by trainers, per ESPN.com. He was listed as questionable but said his knee "didn't feel right" and was unable to return.

Nonetheless, the hope will be his week-to-week designation means he won't be forced to miss much time, though he could still be looking at a significant break from action, as Art Stapleton of the Record outlined:

The Giants are 1-2, but the schedule heats up. The team hosts the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, then the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are next. All four of those teams reached the postseason last year.

With Engram out of action, Rhett Ellison will start at tight end for the Giants.