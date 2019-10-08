Anthony Davis' Agent Rich Paul Breaks Down Trade Talks with Celtics' Danny Ainge

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis against the Golden State Warriors during a preseason NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Agent Rich Paul said his telling the Boston Celtics that Anthony Davis would not re-sign with the franchise if it traded for him was about respect and maintaining a relationship with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. 

Paul told ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"The last thing you want to do is put a GM in a situation where he trades away an asset and then the guy walks out the door. Like, you can't do business that way. So it's not really a hard conversation to have.

"And I don't think it stopped Danny Ainge from trying. It's just that maybe he didn't have the deal [he wanted]. He wasn't willing to give up the young players, which I don't blame him. I wouldn't give them up either if the guy is not going to re-sign."

Davis maintained he wanted to wind up in New York or Los Angeles after requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, which cooled the list of potential trade partners. By the end, the Lakers were the only team willing to give up a haul of young players and draft picks befitting of Davis' stature—in large part due to their desperation to return to the playoffs after six-year absence.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

