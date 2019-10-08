Germany, Bayern Munich Legend Bastian Schweinsteiger Retires at Age 35

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35, bringing to a close a glittering career in which he won the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles.

The Chicago Fire midfielder, who spent 13 years in the Bayern Munich first team, took to social media to announce his decision.

In a statement he thanked his former clubs, which include Manchester United; the German national team, which he represented 121 times; and his wife, former tennis world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic:

Bavarian-born Schweinsteiger joined the Bayern youth academy in 1998 and made his first senior appearance for the club in 2002.

He played 536 times for the German giants, winning seven German cups as well as eight league titles and a Champions League.

Schweinsteiger departed the Allianz Arena as a club legend in 2015 to join Manchester United, where he won the 2015-16 FA Cup under former Bayern manager Louis van Gaal.

He then joined Chicago Fire in March 2017, and the MLS club has proved to be the final stop of his career.

Schweinsteiger retired from international football in 2016, bowing out as Germany captain with a World Cup winner's medal and two bronzes in 2006 and 2010.