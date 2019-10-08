Fikayo Tomori Reveals He Broke Diego Costa's Nose During Chelsea Training

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed he once broke Diego Costa's nose during a training session and was unaware he had done so until people started messaging him about it.

Per Goal's Sean Wilson, the youngster explained how the incident happened, and how some people thought he did so on purpose:

"I was actually still in school, and I didn't know I had done it in training.

"It was an accident, we both went up for a header, and I had to flick the ball backwards and he tried to score. He headed the back of my head and he broke his nose. I didn't know I had done it until the next day when it was all over the papers.

"I was getting a lot of messages with people thinking I had meant to do it! It was mostly light-hearted, a lot of banter. I got back to school and people were asking about it. I was in year 10 or 11 and my mates had all seen it.

"It was alright. He didn't kick me in training after that."

Per Wilson, Costa didn't miss any matches due to the broken nose, and played with a mask fitted in a 5-1 win over Newcastle United, netting once.

Tomori made his senior Blues debut in that 2015-16 campaign, in a 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Leicester City.

The academy product spent plenty of time away from the club on loan in the following seasons:

His final loan spell came at Derby County under manager Frank Lampard, who took control of the Blues after the 2018-19 campaign and has put his faith in the 21-year-old.

Tomori has impressed so far this season, making five Premier League starts and playing in the UEFA Champions League games with Valencia and Lille. He scored his first goal for the Blues in a September win over Wolverhampton Wanderers:

His strong form has been rewarded with a first call-up to the England national team for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Tomori previously played for Canada's under-20 team―guiding them to a win over England at one point―but has been committed to the Three Lions since.

Costa was on the books at Chelsea between 2014 and 2017 but didn't feature during the 2017-18 campaign and returned to Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window of that season.