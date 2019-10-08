Arsene Wenger Says He Has Turned Down EPL Return; 'Too Linked' to Arsenal

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he's turned down offers to return to the Premier League since leaving the Gunners in 2018.

Wenger enjoyed a remarkable 22-year stint in north London, helping the Gunners win three top-flight titles and seven FA Cups. However, after his spell in the capital, he's not taken on another managerial position yet.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Wenger said he has had opportunities to make a return to the sport, including some openings in England. However, he believes his association with Arsenal is too strong to take on another Premier League role:

"I'm an Arsenal man, and after that I'm a professional. I can't stop working. I decided to move out of the Premier League because I am too linked with Arsenal. I had opportunities to work in England, but I turned them down.

"I don't want to tell you [which clubs] because there are people in charge, and it would [be] unfair to them."

Although Wenger's struggles in the latter years of his Arsenal tenure meant that he became a figure of ridicule among some supporters, the Frenchman is often credited with helping to revolutionise the English game.

Bet365 looked at some of his achievements while he was in charge at Highbury and the Emirates Stadium:

Wenger also referenced a possible position working with FIFA in the future. "It's chief of football development in the world, and that decision will be made very soon," he said. "They look for people who have big experience and knowledge of the game who have learned a lot."

The teams he built in the early part of his Arsenal tenure were forces of nature. Not only did he recruit a number of technically gifted players in the transfer market, Wenger's best Arsenal sides were also energetic, aggressive and powerful.

He also challenged the might of Manchester United, who were an all-conquering force at that point. After Wenger was honoured at the Legends of Football event on Monday, former Red Devils boss Alex Ferguson paid tribute to his former rival:

Football.London shared images of Wenger with his award, alongside some of his former players:

With the 69-year-old clearly keen to get back into management, it will be intriguing to see where he turns next.

As French football journalist Matt Spiro relayed, the veteran coach has been tipped to potentially fill the position at Lyon following the recent departure of Sylvinho:

Wenger's reluctance to work in the Premier League is understandable. After so long in English football's top flight, a different division could also be to his benefit at this point in his career.

After more than a year away from the game, those at Wenger's next club, should he return to management, will hope the Frenchman is refreshed and ready to embrace a new challenge. Neutral fans across the globe will all also surely be hopeful to see someone of his experience and intelligence back in the game again soon.