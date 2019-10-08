Browns' Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Fantasy Stock After Week 5

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After another dreadful performance by the Cleveland Browns offense, it's time to re-evaluate the entire passing attack from a fantasy perspective.

Baker Mayfield was projected by some to be a top-five fantasy quarterback but struggled once again Monday against the San Francisco 49ers with just 100 passing yards and three turnovers. He finished just 8-of-22 on his way to a 13.4 quarterback rating, the worst performance of his NFL career.

He was under pressure all game, something that could remain a problem going forward:

A difficult schedule will create the same issues with the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills coming up. This doesn't create many opportunities to put him in your lineup.

Mayfield had nine multi-touchdown games in 14 appearances last season, but he hasn't accomplished this feat once this year. He's no longer a viable fantasy option and could easily be put on waivers in shallow leagues if you need the roster space.

You can stash him for now hoping for a turnaround, but it could be a long wait.

His struggles have also carried over to receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, who have both failed to reach their potential overall.

However, Landry finished with 75 yards Monday after exploding for 167 yards against the Baltimore Ravens last week. It's clear he can be effective enough in points-per-reception leagues to keep him in WR3 consideration.

Beckham was quiet for the third straight week with just two catches for 27 yards, but the Browns tried their best to get him involved with two rushing attempts, one pass attempt and a punt return (which he fumbled). It didn't work out this week, but he's talented enough to break free most games with this many opportunities.

Cleveland believes in his abilities, and you should too based on his upside. Keep him in your lineups as a high-risk, high-reward WR2.