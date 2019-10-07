Rockets' James Harden Apologizes After Daryl Morey's Tweet: 'We Love China'

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden apologized to any offended fans in China after general manager Daryl Morey posted a controversial tweet in support of Honk Kong independence.

"We apologize. You know, we love China. We love playing there," Harden, speaking alongside Russell Westbrook, told reporters Monday. "For both of us individually, we go there once or twice a year. They show us the most important love."

Morey posted, and later deleted, a controversial tweet reading "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong." Owner Tilman Fertitta distanced the franchise from Morey's tweet, but the controversy has caused the Rockets, long one of Asia's most popular teams, to lose support in China.

Morey issued an apology Sunday night.

"I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China," Morey tweeted. "I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.

"I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA."

The NBA also issued a statement Sunday, highlighting the value of its relationship with China:

“We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable. While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals’ educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them. We have great respect for the history and culture of China and hope that sports and the NBA can be used as a unifying force to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.”

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai also issued a statement Sunday night that was critical of Morey. Tsai co-founded Alibaba, which is based in China.

The NBA has had a growing popularity in China for years, with Yao Ming's stardom in Houston playing a large part in popularizing basketball in the country.

The Rockets are scheduled to play a pair of games against the Toronto Raptors in Japan on Tuesday and Thursday.