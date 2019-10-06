Premier League Table: 2019 EPL Week 8 Results and Top Sunday Scorers

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham became the joint-top scorer in the Premier League after netting Chelsea's first goal in a 4-1 win away to Southampton on Sunday. The result moved the Blues up to sixth in the table on a day when Manchester City couldn't close the gap on leaders Liverpool.

City are eight points adrift of the Reds after Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling were shut out during a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also unable to find the net and keep pace with Abraham and Aguero in the scoring charts, but the Gunners did at least go third after a narrow win over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United closed out the day by slipping to defeat away to struggling Newcastle United. The Magpies climbed out of the bottom three thanks to a goal from debutant Matty Longstaff.

Sunday Scores

Manchester City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

Southampton 1-4 Chelsea

Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United

Top Scorers (player, club and goals, per the division's official website)

1. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 8

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7

4. Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 6

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 6

6. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

6. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 5

6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 5

6. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 5

10. Ashley Barnes, Burnley: 4

10. Sebastien Haller, West Ham United: 4

10. Wesley, Aston Villa: 4

10. Mason Mount, Chelsea: 4

10. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 4

10. Bernardo Silva, Manchester City: 4

Standings (played, won, goal difference and points)

1. Liverpool: 8, 8, +14, 24

2. Manchester City: 8, 5, +18, 16

3. Arsenal: 8, 4, +2, 15

4. Leicester City: 8, 4, +7, 14

5. Chelsea: 8, 4, +4, 14

6. Crystal Palace: 8, 4, 0, 14

7. Burnley: 8, 3, +2, 12

8. West Ham United: 8, 3, 0, 12

9. Tottenham Hotspur: 8, 3, +2, 11

10. Bournemouth: 8, 3, 0, 11

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 8, 2, 0, 10

12. Manchester United: 8, 2, +2, 9

13. Sheffield United: 8, 2, 0, 9

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 8, 2, -2, 9

15. Aston Villa: 8, 2, +1, 8

16. Newcastle United: 8, 2, -8, 8

17. Southampton: 8, 2, -7, 7

18. Everton: 8, 2, -7, 7

19. Norwich City: 8, 2, -11, 6

20. Watford: 8, 0, -16, 3

Abraham took just 17 minutes to bag his eighth goal of the league campaign. He was played in by Callum Hudson-Odoi, keeping alive the connection between academy graduates who are making the grade for Chelsea this season.

Another of Frank Lampard's fledglings was on the scoresheet in the 24th minute when Mason Mount found the net. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder applied the finishing touch after a slick combination between Willian and Jorginho.

Mount's goal cemented his prolific partnership with Abraham:

N'Golo Kante and substitute Michy Batshuayi added goals after Danny Ings had got one back for the Saints. Christian Pulisic came off the bench to play in Batshuayi, underlining the strength in depth in attacking areas within Lampard's youthful and improving squad.

Arsenal are also trending upwards, despite not looking wholly convincing going forward against the Cherries. Things started well when Nicolas Pepe crossed for David Luiz to head in after nine minutes, but the Gunners soon regressed into stale and safe passing.

Pepe couldn't build on his early contribution and was hooked for Gabriel Martinelli in the second half. Meanwhile, Aubameyang hit the bar late on but was generally denied the service he needs to thrive.

The Gunners have lost just once in eight games, but nobody is mistaking this team for a legitimate contender:

Arsenal aren't convincing, but the north London club is still doing enough to keep pace with a faltering City side. The champions rarely clicked into gear in possession without the injured Kevin De Bruyne against Wolves.

It didn't help neither Sterling nor Aguero were able to find their range in front of goal. Shots from distance were all the Citizens could muster, while Wolves posed a constant threat on the break.

The visitors struck on the counter when Raul Jimenez sent Adama Traore clear to score in the 80th minute. He was on the scoresheet again 15 minutes later when Jimenez doubled up on his role as supplier.

Traore had waited a long time to find the net in England's top flight, but the winger's return to form is welcome news for fans of league-leading Liverpool:

Wolves have made a habit of upsetting the division's big boys since the start of last season:

United hardly belong in the bracket of the division's elite anymore after failing to win for the third time in as many matches. The Red Devils lacked the guile and industry to break down a stubborn rearguard from the hosts.

Newcastle didn't muster much going forward, but the Magpies picked their moment brilliantly when Longstaff, still just 19, struck 18 minutes from time.

United had once again failed to offer a credible threat as an attacking force. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad looks increasingly like a mid-table entity at best, with major changes surely on the horizon sooner rather than later.