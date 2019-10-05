Hamza Choudhury Subjected to Racist Abuse on Social Media After Salah Tackle

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury was the target of racist abuse on social media on Saturday after his club's visit to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The midfielder's challenge on Mohamed Salah saw the Egypt international depart the field with an injury.

Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline reported Choudhury was called a "f--king monkey," among other racially charged insults.

The 22-year-old was also told, "Go back to your f--king cave u n----r moneky [sic]" on Instagram.

An injury-time penalty saw James Milner make it 2-1 to Liverpool after Salah was substituted with a minute to play. Choudhury entered the game from the bench just moments before his tackle on the Liverpool forward, which earned him a yellow card.

After the match, Jurgen Klopp said Choudhury's challenge was "dangerous as hell," per beIN Sports.

A number of players have been racially abused on social media in recent months, including Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham.