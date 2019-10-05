James Milner Penalty Preserves Liverpool's Perfect EPL Start in Leicester Win

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool stretched their perfect start to the Premier League season to eight matches on Saturday, beating Leicester City 2-1 thanks to a last-minute penalty from James Milner.

Sadio Mane gave the hosts a first-half lead, but Leicester improved after the break, and James Maddison found the equaliser with 10 minutes left to play. The Reds were handed a lifeline deep into injury time, and Miler converted from the spot.

The result sees the Reds push their advantage over second-placed Manchester City to eight points. The Sky Blues will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

What's Next?

Liverpool visit Manchester United on September 20 following the international break. Leicester host Burnley on September 19.

