James Milner Penalty Preserves Liverpool's Perfect EPL Start in Leicester Win

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool is challenged by Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 05, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool stretched their perfect start to the Premier League season to eight matches on Saturday, beating Leicester City 2-1 thanks to a last-minute penalty from James Milner.

Sadio Mane gave the hosts a first-half lead, but Leicester improved after the break, and James Maddison found the equaliser with 10 minutes left to play. The Reds were handed a lifeline deep into injury time, and Miler converted from the spot.

The result sees the Reds push their advantage over second-placed Manchester City to eight points. The Sky Blues will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

   

What's Next?

Liverpool visit Manchester United on September 20 following the international break. Leicester host Burnley on September 19.  

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Modric Screamer from 25 Yards for 3-0 ☄️

    Ballon d'Or holder with a rocket vs. Granada

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Modric Screamer from 25 Yards for 3-0 ☄️

    Ballon d'Or holder with a rocket vs. Granada

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Hazard Scores First Madrid Goal 🎥

    Belgian finally up and running for Los Blancos

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Scores First Madrid Goal 🎥

    Belgian finally up and running for Los Blancos

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Dortmund Own-Goal for 2-2 🎥

    BVB throw lead away vs. Freiburg

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Own-Goal for 2-2 🎥

    BVB throw lead away vs. Freiburg

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Should Pochettino Leave Spurs?

    After a week where Tottenham let in 10 goals, is it time for a new coach?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Should Pochettino Leave Spurs?

    After a week where Tottenham let in 10 goals, is it time for a new coach?

    Strawpoll
    via Strawpoll