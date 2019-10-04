Achraf Hakimi Discusses Real Madrid Future, Zinedine Zidane Relationship, More

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi has said he is not yet thinking about returning to parent club Real Madrid when his loan deal expires, and he believes Zinedine Zidane is the right man to lead Los Blancos.

The Moroccan full-back spoke to AS' Manu de Juan on a number of topics, including his own future. When asked about Dortmund's desire to keep him beyond the two-year loan deal and a possible return to Madrid, he said:

"Right now, I'm only focusing on taking each game as it comes and performing to the best of my ability. Next summer's still a little way off and we'll just have to see what happens. I shouldn't start thinking about next year; I just have to concentrate on having a good campaign. That's the only way I'll have options open to me come the end of the season.

[…]

"My deal here lasts for two years, and that's an answer I can only give you once that loan period finishes. When the time comes, I'll see whether I've done enough over these two years and whether I'm ready for Real Madrid. Right now I feel like I'm doing well, and that if keep playing like this I could do a job for Madrid. But I can't say whether or not I'm ready until the end of the season. Ask me in May."

He also said he wouldn't celebrate if he scored a goal against Real in the UEFA Champions League, and he would rather not face his parent club in the tournament.

On his relationship Zidane, he said the former midfielder is a role model:

"It was, and is, really good. He's a coach who always gives me good advice - you can see that he wants the best for me, as if I were a son. Since I left, I've seen that he's spoken about me from time to time and I'm really grateful to him for giving me the chance to play for Real Madrid, the greatest club in the world. Whatever happens, I'll always have a good relationship with him.

[…]

"He's a role model for me, a fantastic player who has gone on to show that he's a fantastic coach, too."

Hakimi added the criticism aimed at the tactician is unfair, and he's the ideal coach for the club.

The 20-year-old made his Real debut under Zidane in 2017 and played solid minutes due to a defensive injury crisis. He made eight starts in La Liga, but his playing time diminished once everyone was back to full health.

Hakimi showed promise but also struggled at times, and the decision was made to send him out on loan to Dortmund. The youngster has blossomed at the Signal Iduna Park, playing as a full-back and winger.

He scored his first two UEFA Champions League goals in the 2-0 win over Slavia Prague:

While Hakimi has flashed tremendous potential, his future at Real remains murky. Dani Carvajal has been a longtime starter at right-back, and the club brought in Alvaro Odriozola last summer. While the 23-year-old has yet to find his feet for Los Blancos, he's seen as a top talent who has already made an impact for the Spanish national team.

With Carvajal locked in as the starter and Odriozola providing great depth, Real have no need for Hakimi. They could still give the youngster another shot in the capital, or opt to cash in to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Per De Jesus, Dortmund have already made it clear they would like him to stay, and other clubs will undoubtedly be interested in his services should he come available.