Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will be out to extend their impressive run of results on Sunday when they welcome Sevilla to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana endured a tough start to 2019-20 but have gradually rediscovered some form in recent outings.

Beating Inter Milan 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday made it three wins in succession for Ernesto Valverde's side, who are two points off the top of the La Liga table ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Sevilla started the season in red-hot form, and after a lull in their results, they've got back to winning ways in their last two matches. Victory on Sunday would take them above Barcelona in the table—they go into the game level on points—and inject huge impetus into the team ahead of the international break.

It's always an absorbing occasion when these two sides meet. Here is how the bookmakers are viewing the match, the key broadcast details and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Barcelona win (1-2)

Draw (18-5)

Sevilla win (51-10)

Odds courtesy of Caesars



Date: Sunday, October 6

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Although they appear a fair way away from their free-flowing best, Barcelona look to have made strides following a challenging start to the campaign.

In their last domestic match, they earned a first away win since April, getting the better of an awkward outfit in Getafe. They backed that up with a narrow 2-1 win over Inter Milan—it was their first Champions League win of the campaign and the first time Lionel Messi has completed 90 minutes in 2019-20.

Luis Suarez scored both goals in the comeback success on Wednesday, but it was some Messi magic that set the Uruguayan up for the winner:

Even with Suarez, big-money summer signing Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in their squad, Barcelona are still dependant on Messi.

The No. 10 wasn't at his best on Wednesday, but the rest of the team know they can give the ball to him in difficult situations and he'll make something happen. Messi has become adept at managing matches, whether that be by slowing the game down or going off on a slaloming run.

In Suarez, they have a dependable goalscorer, too, albeit he has received some criticism as of late.

Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was happy to see the striker silence some critics:

Sevilla had a major facelift in the summer, with a number of new faces coming in, including former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui.

Overall, the early signs have been positive. While they still lack a top-class centre-forward and are prone to conceding cheap goals, they are an entertaining and incisive outfit.

Last weekend, they were 3-2 winners against Real Sociedad in arguably the best game of the La Liga season so far, scoring some beautiful goals in the process:

The Spanish Football Podcast had special praise for Nolito, who has had a strong start to the campaign:

Sevilla will be confident going to the Camp Nou and will seek to expose some of the flaws that Inter brought under scrutiny in the first period of Wednesday's Champions League match.

Even so, there have been some indicators that Barcelona are beginning to click into gear as an attacking force. Provided Messi is at full fitness after a huge effort in midweek, Barcelona will have enough firepower to win.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Sevilla