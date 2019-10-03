Yankees News: James Paxton to Start ALDS Game 1; CC Sabathia Not on Roster

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Ahead of Friday's American League Division Series, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has set his first three starting pitchers.

Per ESPN's Marly Rivera, James Paxton will start Game 1 against the Minnesota Twins, followed by Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino. CC Sabathia was left off the Yankees' ALDS roster.

Paxton has been New York's most reliable starter this season. The left-hander led the rotation with a 3.82 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 150.2 innings.

Despite Paxton's overall success, the Twins fared better against left-handed starters (.885 OPS) than they did against righties (.814 OPS) in 2019. The Yankees do have a deep stable of relievers to play with, so Boone won't need his starters to go more than five innings and still have a chance to win.

Sabathia's exclusion from the ALDS roster doesn't come as a surprise. The 39-year-old struggled this season with a 4.95 ERA and 27 homers allowed in 107.1 innings. He announced in February this would be his final year. Depending on how things play out in the playoffs, it's possible the six-time All-Star has made his final appearance as a Major League Baseball player.

The Yankees will host the Twins in Game 1 of the ALDS Friday starting at 7:07 p.m. ET.