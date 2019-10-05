Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 8 EPL Predictions

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool face former manager Brendan Rodgers and in-form Leicester City in one of the marquee fixtures of Week 8 of the 2019-20 season on Saturday.

Manchester City will be hoping the Foxes can do them a favour ahead of the champions hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. City have been winning despite a slew of injuries in defence and have enough firepower to punish inconsistent Wolves and keep pace with the Reds.

It's a different story for neighbours Manchester United, with the club making their worst start to a top-flight season in 30 years. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players will be under pressure in Sunday's visit to St. James' Park, where they will face struggling Newcastle United.

Week 8 Fixtures, TV Info and Predictions

Saturday, October 5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (1-2)

/7:30 a.m. ET, Sport 1/NBCSN (1-2) Burnley vs. Everton : 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (2-2)

vs. : 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (2-2) Liverpool vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (3-1)

/10 a.m. ET, (3-1) Norwich City vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (2-1)

/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (2-1) Watford vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (1-1)

vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (1-1) West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace: 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBC (2-1)

Sunday, October 6

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: 2 p.m. BST /9 a.m. ET, CNBC (3-2)

/9 a.m. ET, (3-2) Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2 p.m. BST /9 a.m. ET, NBCSN (4-1)

/9 a.m. ET, (4-1) Southampton vs. Chelsea: 2 p.m. BST /9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBC Sports Gold (1-2)

/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBC Sports Gold (1-2) Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (1-1)

Liverpool to Handle Impressive Leicester

Rodgers told former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher in an interview for the Daily Telegraph he's not "bitter" about being sacked and replaced in the Reds' dugout by Jurgen Klopp back in 2015.

The switch to Klopp saw a transformation in fortunes at Liverpool that eventually led to them winning the UEFA Champions League last season. Klopp's team has also emerged as the only heavyweight rival to City's domestic dominance.

While Klopp was retooling Liverpool, Rodgers repaired his reputation with Celtic before taking over the Foxes back in February. He's taken advantage of the talent he inherited and cultivated a stylish brand of football around playmakers James Maddison and Youri Tielemans and striker Jamie Vardy.

Maddison missed the 5-0 win over Newcastle last time out, and his absence seemed to free Tielemans, but Leicester's No. 10 will be available for Saturday:

Vardy will be pleased to have Maddison back threading passes, with the prolific No. 9 in deadly form after bagging a brace against the Magpies:

Liverpool will be wary of Vardy, particularly after conceding three times during a 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds weren't as strong defensively as usual, with key centre-back Joel Matip missing the game, as injury analyst Ben Dinnery noted:

At least Klopp knows his primary goalscorers are all in form. Mohamed Salah scored twice on Wednesday, while Sadio Mane opened the scoring.

Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino will represent the toughest test yet for Leicester central defenders Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu. Count on Liverpool's match-winners up top to make the difference.

Stale United Set for More Misery

United's regression can be blamed on a number of things. Injuries haven't helped, but the talent level just isn't up to par in Solskjaer's squad.

He will hope key players in attacking areas return to full fitness soon. Anthony Martial has missed time with a hamstring problem, and the striker posted on Instagram (h/t Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News) how he's "working hard to come back stronger."

However, Solskjaer has hinted Martial will miss Sunday's game in the north-east, per Bray: "We've had Anthony out for a while, I don't think he'll make it (against Newcastle)."

It means Solskjaer will again be looking to Marcus Rashford and fellow academy graduate 18-year-old Mason Greenwood for a goal threat. Both strikers have pace, but the supply they need could be lacking since Paul Pogba may also be absent through injury.

The Frenchman missed Thursday's 0-0 UEFA Europa League draw against AZ Alkmaar, and he could miss out on playing for his country during the international break:

United need more inspiration in the final third because Newcastle have been stout at the back at times this season. The Magpies were overwhelmed by Leicester, but they did keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur back in August.

Manager Steve Bruce, a United favourite back in his playing days, knows how to organise a back line. In centre-backs Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles, along with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, he has players who could frustrate the misfiring visitors.

Newcastle are also short of goals, but this is an ideal time to play United on home soil, so Bruce's men should do enough to pinch a point.