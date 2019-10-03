Brendan Rodgers 'Never Bitter' About Being Replaced by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has said he holds no ill feeling towards Liverpool after he was sacked by the club and replaced by Jurgen Klopp in 2015.

Rodgers spent three-and-a-half seasons in charge at Anfield, including the memorable 2013-14 campaign in which the Reds came close to winning the Premier League title. Since Klopp's arrival, the team has gone from strength to strength, culminating in UEFA Champions League success last season.

Rodgers is now in charge of Leicester City and will be back at Anfield on Saturday when the two sides meet in the Premier League. When asked about his exit from Liverpool in an interview with Jamie Carragher for the Daily Telegraph, Rodgers said he understands why the club made their decision:

"It was a tough start to that season, and they felt it needed a change. Look, it worked out brilliantly for them. When Liverpool won the Champions League, I sent them all a message congratulating them and Jurgen.

"I am the type of person who is happy for the club and especially happy for players like Jordan [Henderson] and James Milner—players I worked with and had a strong relationship with. I was so happy for Jordan when he lifted the Champions League trophy because I know how much he has developed and worked for it.

"I was never going to be bitter. That's why I let Jurgen move into my house!"

Liverpool's decision to appoint Klopp has been vindicated, as the German coach has built up the Reds into one of the most feared sides in European football.

After winning the Champions League and finishing second in the Premier League last season, Klopp was recognised for his work by winning FIFA's The Best Men's Coach award.

B/R Football recently looked at the two successful sides Klopp has constructed in his career at Liverpool and previously at Borussia Dortmund:

This season, Liverpool appear primed to go one better in the Premier League, as they have started their top-flight campaign with seven wins from seven games. They lead champions Manchester City by five points.

The match against Leicester will be one of their toughest so far, though. Rodgers has the Foxes playing some slick football, as they go to Anfield sitting in third spot in the Premier League table.

Last weekend, Leicester hammered Newcastle United 5-0, extending the Northern Irishman's impressive record since he took over at the King Power Stadium:

Although there doesn't appear to be any animosity from Rodgers towards his former employers, he will be desperate to see his team perform well at his former home. In Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, there's no doubt the visitors have players who can hurt Liverpool's defence.

Even so, the Reds will be huge favourites for this encounter, as they've developed into a juggernaut under Klopp. As such, if Rodgers can get back to Leicester with a point, you sense he'll be delighted.