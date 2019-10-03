Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Luis Suarez 'Shut a Lot of Mouths' with Inter Performance

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Luis Suarez 'Shut a Lot of Mouths' with Inter PerformanceOctober 3, 2019
Luis Suarez "shut a lot of mouths" with his two-goal performance in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, according to Bluagrana goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
The Uruguay striker netted two brilliant goals in the second half at the Camp Nou to overturn Lautaro Martinez's early strike for the visitors and earn Barca their first win in Group F this season following an opening draw with Borussia Dortmund (U.S. only):
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
2️⃣ unreal goals from Luis Suárez on Matchday 2 💥 Watch highlights from every match today now on #BRLive ➡️ https://t.co/4T2YUzG6Ss https://t.co/w8yOHZ35it
B/R Football @brfootball
Barcelona's season comes to life in the Champions League 🤖 https://t.co/pwuL4CC82O
It was a performance typical of Suarez, but not so far this season.
He has looked off the pace early in 2019-20, and there have been calls for him to be dropped to the bench, while he has even been jeered by some of Barca's fans at times:
Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt
as long as Luis Suárez is in the XI... yeah, they do. he is 100% Barcelona's biggest problem because he renders their attack impotent, and when team's don't fear Barcelona's attack then they become an easy side to counter-attack. https://t.co/1DJ4TiPVC4
Ter Stegen, though, believes Suarez's critics will have been silenced after his double on Wednesday, per Sam Marsden of ESPN FC:
"Suarez shut a lot of mouths with that performance. He is always focused, giving his best and fighting hard. We know who we have up there. He's always there to score goals for us when it matters."
It would be a huge boost for Barca if Suarez can find form as they have not enjoyed a good start to the season.
Defeat to Granada last month ensured the Blaugrana registered their worst opening to a La Liga campaign in 25 years:
OptaJose @OptaJose
7 - With seven points from five games, Barcelona have made their worst start to a LaLiga season since 1994/95 (also seven – three points per win). Worry. https://t.co/6VligaBXmq
Two victories since in the Spanish top flight have moved Ernesto Valverde's side to just two points behind league leaders Real Madrid, though, and while neither were overly convincing, they were what was required after some disappointing results.
Now Barca will be looking to continue their winning form by increasing their performance level.
Improvement from Suarez will go a long way to helping Barca get back to their best, as will the return to full fitness of Lionel Messi.
The Argentinian started only his second game of the season against Inter, and his fantastic run to set up Suarez's second gave an indication that he could be close to 100 per cent again.
Van Dijk: We Can Do Better