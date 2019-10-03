Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Luis Suarez 'Shut a Lot of Mouths' with Inter Performance

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Luis Suarez "shut a lot of mouths" with his two-goal performance in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, according to Bluagrana goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Uruguay striker netted two brilliant goals in the second half at the Camp Nou to overturn Lautaro Martinez's early strike for the visitors and earn Barca their first win in Group F this season following an opening draw with Borussia Dortmund (U.S. only):

It was a performance typical of Suarez, but not so far this season.

He has looked off the pace early in 2019-20, and there have been calls for him to be dropped to the bench, while he has even been jeered by some of Barca's fans at times:

Ter Stegen, though, believes Suarez's critics will have been silenced after his double on Wednesday, per Sam Marsden of ESPN FC:

"Suarez shut a lot of mouths with that performance. He is always focused, giving his best and fighting hard. We know who we have up there. He's always there to score goals for us when it matters."

It would be a huge boost for Barca if Suarez can find form as they have not enjoyed a good start to the season.

Defeat to Granada last month ensured the Blaugrana registered their worst opening to a La Liga campaign in 25 years:

Two victories since in the Spanish top flight have moved Ernesto Valverde's side to just two points behind league leaders Real Madrid, though, and while neither were overly convincing, they were what was required after some disappointing results.

Now Barca will be looking to continue their winning form by increasing their performance level.

Improvement from Suarez will go a long way to helping Barca get back to their best, as will the return to full fitness of Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian started only his second game of the season against Inter, and his fantastic run to set up Suarez's second gave an indication that he could be close to 100 per cent again.