Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool Defending 'Didn't Make Sense' in RB Salzburg UCL Win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his team need to improve their defensive play ahead of their showdown with Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, following their thrilling 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

The Reds led 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League encounter at Anfield, only for their opponents to capitalise on some poor play at the back and launch a recovery. The visitors scored three times to level the game before Mohamed Salah scored the winner for the European champions.

After the game, Klopp praised the manner in which his team went forward but warned them that they need to be more cohesive in defence, per Gareth Bicknall of the Daily Mirror:

"How do I explain that? The first 30 minutes were some of the best football I've seen at Liverpool so far. We had a clear identity and did everything they didn't like at high speed.

"We scored three and could have scored more—but they changed their system, we changed our approach a little bit, and our defending didn't make sense. It wasn't the goals as such, they played some great football. But we gave the ball away for the first goal, the third goal, and the positioning was just rubbish!"

Here is more of what Klopp had to say following another memorable night in the Champions League for his team:

Per Dominic King of the Daily Mail, Klopp said he would expect Leicester striker Jamie Vardy to run riot on Saturday at Anfield if the team shows the same defensive flaws:

Liverpool were exceptional going forward in the first period, with their opponents unable to cope with the intensity of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

After going into a three-goal lead and potentially with Saturday's match starting to come in to focus, complacency seemed to creep into their play. Joel Matip absence due to injury could have played a part.

As football writer Leanne Prescott relayed, Matip's replacement—Joe Gomez—was short of match fitness going into the game:

The visitors deserve credit for the manner in which they responded to those early setbacks by retaining their composure and playing some incisive football of their own. The Guardian's Sachin Nakrani was impressed by what they had to offer:

Against Leicester, Liverpool will need to shore up given the Foxes have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season. In Vardy, they have a devastating forward in transition, while James Maddison is one of the most creative players in the league.

Even so, the Reds have the firepower required to get themselves out of trouble when they do have a defensive off day. Klopp will be hoping for a much more rounded team display as the team seeks to extend their perfect Premier League record on Saturday.