Rockets Rumors: Anthony Bennett to Undergo Knee Surgery, Won't Make Roster

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Anthony Bennett #30 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during media day on September 27, 2019 at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Troy Fields/NBAE via Getty Images)
Troy Fields/Getty Images

The road back to the NBA just got harder for Anthony Bennett as the 2013 No. 1 pick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his sore left knee, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Bennett signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Houston Rockets in July, but this surgery will reportedly prevent him from making the final roster.  

The 26-year-old has been out of the league since spending the 2016-17 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Though the knee injury forced Bennett to miss the start of training camp, he was initially listed as day-to-day.

"It's tough, but it's something I can deal with," he said last week. "I'm just trying not to aggravate it too much."

The latest prognosis was much worse than anticipated, keeping the forward from a potential return.

Bennett has been nothing short of a bust in the NBA, averaging 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game across four seasons with four different organizations. However, he has continued his career in the G League and has found a lot more success.

After averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 2017-18, he posted 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last year with the Agua Caliente Clippers, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Perhaps most notably, he shot 43.3 percent from three-point range (143-of-330) over the past two years after struggling to a 26.1 percent mark during his time in the NBA. 

His improved shooting could help him get another chance on the big stage, although he will first need to stay healthy.

