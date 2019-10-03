NBA Preseason 2019 Schedule and Predictions for Under-the-Radar Rookies

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

The NBA is back, and it's barely recognizable.

Hollywood is now home to Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving reside in the Big Apple. Kemba Walker is relatively close by in Boston. Jimmy Butler is all the way down the coastline in South Beach.

The incoming rookie class only added to the facelift. Zion Williamson carries the hopes of the Crescent City. Ja Morant might already be the most important player in Memphis. RJ Barrett is out to show New York Knicks fans he's much more than a consolation prize.

And that's just the beginning. This freshman class is full of potential helpers. We will spotlight three of our favorite under-the-radar newcomers after laying out some of the upcoming can't-miss preseason clashes.

Notable Upcoming Games

Friday, October 4



Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 1 a.m. ET from Honolulu, Hawaii

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings, 9:30 a.m. ET from Mumbai, India

Saturday, October 5

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 6

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. ET

Monday, October 7

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Under-the-Radar Rookies

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets



Remember him?

Once regarded as the crown jewel of the 2018 draft class, Michael Porter Jr. has effectively had the past two seasons erased by injuries. He only logged 53 minutes during his one-and-done season at Missouri, and he never suited up in 2018-19.

But the 6'10" scoring forward finally made it back inside the lines—and above the rim.

A healthy Porter could be a difference-maker for the Denver Nuggets. He has size for the post, skills for the perimeter and the ability to tickle the twine from all three scoring levels. If he knocks off the rust, he might be the piece that bumps the Nuggets from really good to great.

"There were moments when he looked, man, that guy is really talented," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Porter's first practice. "And there were moments where he looks like he's got a ways to go. ... I know this year is going to be a lot of ups and downs, and we're going to support him."

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

If anyone remembers summer league, then Brandon Clarke probably isn't flying under the radar. There, he made his presence felt early and often, helping the Memphis Grizzlies to the title and himself to the MVP award:

But no one remembers summer league. It's a fun way to pass the time as it's taking place, but it's significance beyond the month of July is murky at best.

Most people who are talking Memphis now are focused on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. That's probably how it will be throughout the campaign too. But don't be surprised to hear time and again how Clarke is better than people realize or a massive draft steal or an underrated part of their rebuild.

He could be all those things and more. Despite standing only 6'8", he's an intimidating force around the basket thanks to his explosive nature and tireless work ethic. Defensively, he should be able to switch on to most assignments and protect the basket. Offensively, he will be a rim-runner, glass-cleaner, lob-finisher and, ideally, a capable corner shooter.

His ceiling likely stops short of stardom, but he could be the do-it-all role player who positively affects his team every time he takes the floor.

Kevin Porter Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

If the Cleveland Cavaliers handle Kevin Porter Jr.'s development right, they could walk away the biggest steal of the 2019 draft.

He aces the eye test. He has athleticism, ball skills and shot-making, all of which point toward a towering ceiling. He just needs plenty of polishing first.

"He's got great natural talent," Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. "And now we've just gotta let him soar with those strengths while we continue to make him a more efficient player."

Cleveland is so early in the rebuilding process that it should clear out as many minutes as Porter can handle. If he reaches his potential, he would add a different dimension of shot-creating and shot-making alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland for years to come.