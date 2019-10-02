Ex-Yankees Manager Joe Girardi Interested in Cubs Job After Joe Maddon's Exit

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

As the Chicago Cubs begin their search for a new manager, Joe Girardi is once again being connected to the team he played with for seven seasons.

Appearing on WSCR 670's Mully & Haugh Show (h/t Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune), Girardi was asked about the possibility of taking over the Cubs in 2020:

“When you look at managing in Major League Baseball, there are only so many jobs. So anything that comes across your desk you're going to be very interested in. … There are 30 jobs, and obviously 10 teams in the playoffs so those jobs probably aren't open, so you start to look at the other jobs that are available and obviously I have a lot of ties to Chicago.

"And any job out there is going to interest me because I would like to manage again."

The Cubs and Joe Maddon's five-year partnership came to an end when they parted ways at the conclusion of the 2019 regular season.

Before the Cubs hired Maddon in October 2014, Girardi was heavily linked to the team until he decided to remain with the New York Yankees.

Girardi, 54, has 11 years of managerial experience with the Yankees and Florida Marlins. He was named National League Manager of the Year in 2006, his only season with the Marlins.

From 2008-17, Girardi led the Yankees to a 910-710 record with six playoff appearances and one World Series title in 2009.

Born in Peoria, Illinois, Girardi was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cubs in 1986 and spent his first four MLB seasons with the team. He returned to the team for three seasons from 2000-02, making his lone All-Star appearance in 2000. The 15-year veteran also won three World Series titles as a player with the Yankees.

The Cubs will attempt to find a manager who can get them back on track following a disappointing 84-78 record in 2019, and Girardi's experience and ties to the franchise would seem to fit the bill.