Report: Manchester United's 4 Transfer Targets for 2020-21 Season Revealed

Manchester United are reportedly targeting four additions next year and want to reinforce the full-back, midfield, forward and striking positions.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News said United are interested in Leicester City duo Ben Chilwell and James Maddison, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils want to bring in a forward in January before making three further acquisitions next summer.

The four names mentioned are on a "long list of targets" the club are putting together, as United recognise the difficulty and expense in signing the young England internationals.

Per The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already said the club will target an attacker in January after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left in the summer without being replaced:

United's right wing has been neglected for years, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford forced to cover on that flank at various times.

Sancho would be a top-class solution, though. The 19-year-old is already a star at Borussia Dortmund, where he has notched 18 goals and 29 assists in 64 appearances thanks to his devastating pace and impressive end product.

If the Red Devils want more creativity in midfield, they could do far worse than bring in Maddison.

The 22-year-old stood out not only in the Premier League but around Europe last season, as football statistician Dave O'Brien observed:

His team-mate Chilwell would be an upgrade on the injury-prone Luke Shaw, who has made just 109 appearances in five years at Old Trafford, while Rice could offer United's defence much more protection than Nemanja Matic, for whom mobility is increasingly becoming an issue.

United's recruitment has been hit-and-miss in recent years, with the likes of Fred, Sanchez and Lukaku failing to justify the large expenditure devoted to them.

Landing the targets they need won't be easy, but doing so would significantly boost their hopes of challenging for major honours in the years to come.