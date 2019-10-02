Brewers' Trent Grisham on Critical Error vs. Nationals: 'It's Going to Sting'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 2, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: Trent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes batting practice prior to the National League Wild Card game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham told reporters that his eighth-inning error in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals in the National League Wild Card Game on Tuesday will "sting for a long time."

"It's going to sting. It's going to sting for a long time," Grisham said postgame. "Essentially gifting the Nationals a divisional berth. It's going to hurt. And I expect it to hurt when I debrief and go into the offseason."

The Brewers were up 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, but the Nats loaded the bases and sent the dangerous Juan Soto to the dish.

The 20-year-old then smacked a single to right that would have definitely scored one (and very likely two) even if Grisham fielded the ball cleanly, but the bases cleared after the ball bounced by the outfielder's glove side.

To Grisham's credit, he hustled back and fired the ball back into the infield, where Soto was called out in a rundown between second and third.

ESPN's Jeff Passan paraphrased Grisham's recall of the play.

"Grisham faulted himself for his approach on the play," Passan wrote. "He charged the ball too quickly, he said, and didn't break down to get into position to field it. When the ball hit the ground, it took a slight leftward hop past the glove of the left-handed Grisham."

Grisham also spoke further on the matter.

"At the end of the game, when getting down to six, five, four outs to go, of course you feel all that pressure," he said. "It's exciting. You want to live in those moments and live up to those expectations.

"I don't think it got to me at all. I just ended up making an error. It's not my first. It's not going to be my last. It just happened that way."

In fairness to Grisham, the most likely scenario after the single and before the error was a tie ballgame with Soto on first base and the score tied at three. Milwaukee would have still faced an uphill climb to win the game at that point.

Furthermore, Grisham was one of the reasons Milwaukee was a playoff team in the first place. He had a few monster games at the dish, none more so than his five-hit performance against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 9. The 22-year-old had six homers, 24 RBI and a .738 OPS in 51 games.

Milwaukee will now enter the offseason, but the Nats will head to Los Angeles and play the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. First pitch is 8:37 p.m. ET on TBS.

