Juan Soto Discusses Approach vs. Josh Hader, 'Goosebumps' After Game-Winning Hit

Sometimes, the simplest approach is the best one.

"Sell out on his fastball," Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto said when asked what his approach to facing fireballer Josh Hader was in the eighth inning of Tuesday's National League Wild Card Game, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

It worked, as Soto delivered with a bases-loaded single that scored three runs because Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham misplayed the ball. The hit put the Nationals ahead for good 4-3 and propelled them into the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soto was also asked how he felt during the ensuing celebration and said, per Dougherty, "You know when you have goosebumps?"

The goosebumps were warranted considering the 20-year-old helped the franchise advance in the postseason for the first time since it was in Montreal in 1981.

He wasn't the only hero. Stephen Strasburg entered the game after Max Scherzer allowed three earned runs in five innings and proceeded to throw three shutout frames with four strikeouts. It was the type of performance the Nationals needed to remain within striking distance before the offense finally came through against Milwaukee.

It did just that when Michael Taylor reached base with a hit-by-pitch, Ryan Zimmerman muscled a broken-bat single into center and Anthony Rendon worked a walk from a full count before Soto played the role of hero.

He may have felt goosebumps after Tuesday's win, but Washington will be in an even more celebratory mood if it defeats the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Nationals lost in the NLDS in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017 and will be tasked with facing the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Soto may have to sell out on a few more fastballs to advance.