Nationals SP Patrick Corbin to Start Game 1 of 2019 NLDS vs. Dodgers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers a pitch during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 10-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals used both Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg during Tuesday's stunning 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Game, so manager Dave Martinez will have to turn to his third option in the rotation for the next contest.

Martinez said Patrick Corbin will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, per Jamal Collier of MLB.com.

           

