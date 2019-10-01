Steve Clifford, Magic Teammates Comment on Markelle Fultz After 1st Practice

John Raoux/Associated Press

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz's fresh start has started positively, with head coach Steve Clifford and a few teammates offering praise after his first practice Tuesday.

"He did a good job," Clifford told reporters (h/t Mike Cali of Orlando Pinstriped Post). "His defense was very good. He had a lot of good possessions. He's hard to keep out of the paint. He's so good with the ball. He doesn't need a lot of room. And he's very, very clever. ... The more you watch him, he knows basketball. He has high IQ."

The Magic acquired Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 7.

The first overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft has played just 33 regular-season games because of a scapular muscle imbalance and thoracic outlet syndrome. He's posted 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 20.6 minutes per contest.

Fultz didn't take the court for Orlando last season as he recovered from his shoulder injury, but he's made big strides toward a return, telling Jake Chapman of Magic Radio on Wednesday that his shoulder feels "100 percent different."

