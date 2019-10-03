Buying or Selling Top Teams as College Football Playoff Contenders

1 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama: Pretty sure this one doesn't require much attention. Through five games, Tua Tagovailoa has accounted for 25 touchdowns with zero turnovers. The defense has surrendered only 14.8 points per game. With a healthy Tagovailoa, this is obvious. BUY.

Georgia: Head coach Kirby Smart's team offers an enticing blend of productive offense and shutdown defense. Georgia has a relatively large margin for error and already has a marquee win over Notre Dame. As long as the Bulldogs defeat Florida on Nov. 2, they can afford a loss somewhere and still be in position for the SEC Championship Game. Win there, and the CFP is a likely destination. BUY.

LSU: This defense was always going to give the Tigers a chance. This offense, however, is suddenly that of a championship team. Joe Burrow has completed 80.6 percent of his passes in this spread attack, totaling 1,520 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions in four games. The schedule is tough, but a victory over Alabama is―for the first time in several years―a real possibility. BUY.

Auburn: We'll always have September, Auburn. Freshman quarterback Bo Nix is a rising star, and the defense is excellent again. But the remaining slate is basically the worst-case scenario for any SEC team. Auburn travels to Florida and LSU in October and then hosts Georgia and Alabama in November. Managing a 2-2 record would be fantastic, but that's not enough to win the West. SELL.

Florida: Similar to LSU in recent years, Florida has a superb defense and a questionable offense. Quarterback Kyle Trask has been effective against lesser opponents, but the competition level is about to rise significantly with Auburn, LSU and Georgia. Could the Gators get the perfect breaks, beat Georgia and reach the SEC title game? Possibly, sure. Can they actually win in Atlanta? Highly doubtful. SELL.