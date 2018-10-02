Buying or Selling Top Teams as College Football Playoff Contenders

0 of 5

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Alabama is a healthy favorite to reach the College Football Playoff, and the group of potential challengers is already becoming clear.

The SEC finds itself in terrific position to swipe two CFP spots for the second straight year. Notre Dame has joined the chase, and the Big 12 is taking a pair of undefeated teams into October.

Meanwhile, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are each running thin on top-tier contenders. The upcoming month could effectively end the dreams of a CFP representative for at least one league. That's great news for UCF, which is quietly hanging around once again.

Below, we'll look at whether each of the Top 20 teams in the latest Associated Press poll should be taken seriously as a playoff contender.