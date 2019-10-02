NBA Trade Bait: Ranking 2019-20's Most Valuable Expiring Contracts

1 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala, Memphis Grizzlies

If trade values were based solely on postseason impact, then Andre Iguodala might top the list. The 35-year-old remains defensive kryptonite to the league's super scorers, or at least he can reach that level by the playoffs if he carefully paces himself over the 82-game marathon.

His hoops savvy is off the charts, his playmaking helps offensive flow, and his one-on-one playoff defense might one day demand Hall of Fame enshrinement. But his hesitance to shoot and middling efficiency (career 33.3 percent from three, 71.0 percent at the line) can hurt spacing, and his $17.2 million salary is an overpay for his regular-season contributions.

Contenders want him, but no one has met Memphis' asking price. It's hard to imagine his trade value increasing while he's working out away from the team.

Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City Thunder

It seems every year win-now shoppers are in the market for versatile defenders, and this season could be extra active with the wide-open championship field. That could make Andre Roberson and his $10.7 million expiring contract among the Association's most coveted commodities come February.

But that's assuming Roberson remains an elite defender after he missed a season-plus with injury. He hasn't suited up since tearing his patellar tendon on Jan. 27, 2018. Expecting All-Defensive contributions from him might be too much, and his trade value is bogged down by debilitating offensive limitations without that level of stopping prowess.



Toronto Raptors Veterans

While the Raptors aren't shopping Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol or Serge Ibaka just yet, per Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, that's the natural progression for their post-Kawhi Leonard rebuild. All three are on the wrong side of 30, and all three are entering their final season under contract.

Trade accessibility shouldn't be an issue too much longer, and all three have the skills and smarts to smoothly transition to a new team. The problem is the price points of these colossal contracts.

Landing Lowry ($35 million), Gasol ($25.6 million) or Ibaka ($23.3 million) would require a massive money match, and most win-now teams don't have nearly that much financial flexibility. Besides, all three amounts seem a bit bloated with Lowry coming off his least productive season in years and the two bigs splitting starts while logging fewer than 30 minutes per night.