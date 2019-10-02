Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Wednesday

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Liverpool entertain FC Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday in the 2019 UEFA Champions League.

The reigning champions lost 2-0 to Napoli in their Group E opener, and they will not wish to fall behind further in the race for the knockouts.

Barcelona welcome Inter Milan in Group F's battle of the giants, with both historic teams searching for the their first win in this season's competition.

Elsewhere, Group H sees Chelsea on the road against Lille, and Valencia hosting four-time winners Ajax.

Wednesday's Fixtures, TV Information and Score Predictions

Genk vs. Napoli: 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK), TUDN (U.S.) 1-1

Liverpool vs. Salzburg: 8 p.m BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK) 2-0

Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund: 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), TNT (U.S.) 1-2

Barca vs. Inter: 8 p.m BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), TNT (U.S.) 1-1

RB Leipzig vs. Lyon: 8 p.m BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK) 3-1

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs. Benfica: 8 p.m BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK) 0-0

Lille vs. Chelsea: 8 p.m BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK), BT Sport Extra (UK) 1-2

Valencia vs. Ajax: 8 p.m BST, 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK) 2-2

B/R Live and fuboTV will provide live-stream coverage in the United States, while viewers in the United Kingdom can stream games via the BT Sport App.

Wednesday's Odds (All odds via Caesars)

Genk 23-4, Napoli 11-25, draw 39-10

Liverpool 3-10, Salzburg 39-5, draw 49-10

Slavia Prague 14-5, Dortmund 91-100, draw 11-4

Barca 61-100, Inter 21-5, draw 16-5

Leipzig 63-100 Lyon 15-4, draw 17-5

Zenit 13-10, Benfica 43-20, draw 47-20

Lille 27-10, Chelsea 21-20, draw 12-5

Valencia 3-2, Ajax 9-5, draw 12-5

Latest Standings

Group E (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference, Points)



1. Salzburg: 1, 1, 0, 0, 4, 3

2. Napoli: 1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 3

3. Liverpool: 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0

4. Genk: 1, 0, 0, 1, -4, 0

Group F

1. Slavia Prague: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

2. Inter: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Barca: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

4. BVB: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

Group G

1. Leipzig: 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 3

2. Zenit: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

3. Lyon: 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1

4. Benfica: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

Group H



1. Ajax: 1, 1, 0, 0, 3, 3

2. Valencia: 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 3

3. Chelsea: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

4. Lille: 1, 0, 0, 1, -3, 0

Inter To Frustrate Barca In Catalonia

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

A 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague in their Champions League opener has denied Antonio Conte a perfect start to life at Inter.

The former Chelsea manager took over at the San Siro in the summer, and the Nerazzurri have been in excellent form at the start of the new campaign.

Inter are top of Serie A after winning their opening six, and the arrivals of Romelu Lukaku, Diego Godin and loanee Alexis Sanchez have significantly strengthened the Italian squad.

Conte's side arrive at the Camp Nou with Barca in a state of confusion. The Spanish champions have appeared out of sorts in La Liga, losing two of their opening seven games, with Lionel Messi struggling because of injury.

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Messi was substitued at half-time with a thigh injury during Barca's 2-1 win over Villarreal in La Liga, but it appears the forward could be ready for a surprise return against Inter.

According to Didac Peyret of Sport, the icon is rapidly recovering from his latest knock, but Barca will decide whether to risk him so soon after breaking down against Villarreal.

Ernesto Valverde said he understands the visitors will represent a tough challenge for his Barca team:

Conte is still only in his earliest days at Inter, and he's been known to set up his former teams defensively against attacking opponents like Barca.

The 50-year-old has been using a 3-5-2 in Serie A, and he could employ a low block to frustrate and constrict Barca in Spain.

Lukaku provides Inter a top-class striker desperate to prove himself on the biggest stage after a disappointing spell at Manchester United, and Inter will be dangerous on the counter-attack and during set pieces against a stuttering Blaugrana selection.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Chelsea's Young Guns Should Continue To Excite

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The Blues returned to the top table of European football this season with a club legend installed at the helm.

Frank Lampard was handed the reins at Stamford Bridge after Maurizio Sarri departed for Juventus, and with a transfer ban in place, the former England superstar has been forced to blood Chelsea's youngsters.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have starred for the club during the opening weeks, and the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi from injury has further strengthened Lampard's options.

The trip to Lille will offer Chelsea a significant challenge, but the Great Danes have been inconsistent at best in Ligue 1.

Michel Spingler/Associated Press

Lille are fourth in the French top-flight, but losses have often followed victories, punctured by draws. The club are yet to win consecutive matches this term.

One win in their last four in all competitions for Lille will offer Chelsea encouragement on their visit to northern France. The Blues lost their first Champions League game 1-0 at home to Valencia, but Lampard's team are now displaying better form and potency.

Chelsea have scored nine goals in their past two games after a 7-1 Carabao Cup trashing of Grimsby Town and a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The west London team are finding their feet and they will be hungry to produce an eye-catching performance in the Champions League.

Prediction: Chelsea win 2-1