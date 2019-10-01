Theo Epstein: David Ross '1 of Many Candidates' for Cubs Job After Maddon Exit

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

As the Chicago Cubs search for a new manager after letting Joe Maddon go, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said former catcher David Ross is a target.

"He's on our broad list of candidates," Epstein said Monday, per NBC Sports Chicago's Tim Stebbins. "He's one of many candidates."

Epstein said experience will be a consideration but not a "determining factor," per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

"David Ross has a lot of great things going for him," he said. "His connection to the players on this team, and especially his connection to the 2016 team, are not necessarily assets that distinguish him or are important to us. ... Ross is an attractive candidate, and he's going to be evaluated on the merits."

Ross said he'd be interested.

"I think it's one of the best jobs in baseball," he said Sunday on Baseball Tonight. "I've got a lot of close ties with those guys. I think the interest would be there. I think my heart is drawn to that dugout a little bit."

Ross spent 15 years in MLB with seven different teams. His final two seasons came with the Cubs, and he was a member of the World Series-winning squad in 2016, his last year.

The obvious question is whether Chicago—a team presumably with title aspirations in 2020—will want to take a plunge on an unproven manager.

The New York Yankees were in the same position when they placed a bet on Aaron Boone in December 2017.

Like Ross is now, Boone was an analyst for ESPN. He has since guided New York to 203 wins and an American League East title in his first two years. Though Boone made some notable mistakes in last year's postseason, few can argue with the overall results.

Epstein said the Cubs will cast a wide net, so Ross will have stiff competition to succeed Maddon.