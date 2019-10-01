Lille vs. Chelsea: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will be hoping to pick up their first points in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday when they take on Ligue 1 side Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France.

Frank Lampard's side were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Valencia and missed a late penalty in their first Group H match, while Lille were thumped 3-0 by Eredivisie side Ajax.

The Blues head into the match on the back of two good wins against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, and they are favourites for victory.

Date: Wednesday, October 2

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), TUDNxtra (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Lille (14-5), Draw (5-2), Chelsea (1-1)

Match Preview

Lampard goes in search of his first Champions League points as Chelsea manager and will know another defeat would be a huge blow to his team's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The 41-year-old has a number of injuries to contend with for the game. Midfielder N'Golo Kante is a doubt with an ankle problem, but Lampard has told reporters he has a chance of playing in Lille:

Emerson Palmieri, Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will all miss the game through injury, per Transfermarkt. However, striker Olivier Giroud should be fit after recovering from illness.

Chelsea have also been boosted by the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi from injury. The 18-year-old has an assist and a goal in his two outings since recovering from Achilles surgery:

Chelsea have improved as the season has progressed and picked up their first home win and their first clean sheet under Lampard on Saturday against Brighton.

They will face a Lille team who have won four of their opening eight Ligue 1 matches but have also suffered defeats to Reims and Amiens.

Christophe Galtier's team lost star man Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal over the summer transfer window, but new signing Victor Osimhen has impressed.

The 20-year-old has scored six of Lille's eight goals and is Ligue 1's joint top scorer with Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Metz's Habib Diallo.

Osimhen believes he can better Pepe's goalscoring record from last season:

Lyon disappointed in their Champions League opener against Ajax but have a strong home record. They have won all four of their matches on their own turf, scoring nine times and conceding just twice.

Wednesday's match looks set to be a tight game between two teams needing to get their European campaigns up and running. Chelsea have momentum and look to have the edge in terms of quality but will need to take their chances if they are to get a result.