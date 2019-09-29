Manny Machado: 'I Played Like S--t' in 1st Year with Padres After Big Contract

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 29, 2019

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado looks out from the dugout during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Manny Machado was his own harshest critic when assessing his first season with the San Diego Padres. 

"I didn't put up the numbers I expected to put up," the Padres third baseman told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. "There is no excuse. My batting average wasn't there, a couple things weren't there. I'm disappointed in myself."

Machado added: "I played like s--t."

The 27-year-old signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with San Diego in February. Entering the Padres' season finale Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he owned a .254 batting average—the lowest mark since entering the league in 2012.

                              

