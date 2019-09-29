NFL Rumors: Jay Gruden Won't Be Fired If Redskins Lose to Giants

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bears won 31-15. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Washington coach Jay Gruden reportedly is on the hot seat but will not be fired regardless of Sunday's result against the New York Giants

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gruden's job is safe for now, and he is also not planning to make any personnel changes. The most significant change could come at quarterback, with rookie Dwayne Haskins potentially taking over for Case Keenum

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

