Frank Lampard 'Did Not Expect This Level' from Mason Mount at Chelsea, Talks Win

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed Mason Mount and revealed his delight at keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Mount spent last season on loan at Derby County under Lampard, who has been impressed with the 20-year-old's step up to Premier League football this season.

Per Metro, he said: "The all-round game and quality of Mason… he is the catalyst for us getting in front with his sharpness. He was brilliant for me at Derby. I did not expect this level but he he is improving daily."

Football commentator Gary Taphouse shared further comments from Lampard and Mount himself:

The 20-year-old drew a penalty from Adam Webster after pressing him high up the pitch and capitalising on a mistake.

Jorginho converted the spot-kick to open the scoring for Chelsea, before Willian added a second.

Chelsea writer Mark Worrall singled out Mount for praise after the match:

The midfielder had never played a senior game for Chelsea prior to this season.

He spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan with Vitesse Arnhem, where he contributed 13 goals and 10 assists in 39 games. With Derby in the 2018-19 season, he produced 11 goals and six assists in 44 matches.

The youngster already has three goals for Chelsea this season and he's set to play a key role, having started all seven of the Blues' Premier League fixtures.

The match was also Lampard's first league win at Stamford Bridge, and his first clean sheet in any competition.

He spoke to ChelseaTV (h/t Metro) about the clean sheet:

"It's good for all of us, it's good for the confidence of the group, the clean sheet, without a doubt.

"However much I answer that question and say they don't matter and only winning matters, we know we want them and it makes everyone much more comfortable.

"That's the big plus and the performance is a plus. I thought we played well."

Defending has repeatedly been an issue for Chelsea since Lampard took charge.

They shipped 10 goals in six pre-season matches, with their only shutout coming against St. Patrick's Athletic.

Prior to facing Brighton, they had conceded 17 goals in nine competitive matches this season.

The Blues are one of six sides level on 11 points, from Tottenham Hotspur in fourth to Crystal Palace in ninth.

If they can maintain a more solid defence in the coming weeks while the likes of Mount, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi continue to impress in the final third, they could begin to pull away from that group and establish themselves in the top four.