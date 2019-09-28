Alabama's Henry Ruggs III Returns vs. Ole Miss After Suffering Lower-Body Injury

Alabama's Henry Ruggs III Returns vs. Ole Miss After Suffering Lower-Body InjurySeptember 28, 2019
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III briefly exited in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Ole Miss, making his return in the second quarter.
Lined up out wide, Ruggs broke off the snap and immediately started limping. The nature of his injury is unclear, but Crimson Tide trainers were looking at his left leg.
Joseph Goodman @JoeGoodmanJr
Receiver Henry Ruggs helped off the field. Not putting any weight on left leg. I think he might have tweaked something the play before the injury. Appeared to be motioning to the sideline before the play but stayed in.
Mike Rodak @mikerodak
Henry Ruggs down on the field for Alabama. When the ball was snapped on that Tua Tagovailoa sack, Ruggs took a few steps off the line of scrimmage and immediately pulled up.
CBS reported during the game broadcast the junior pass-catcher was questionable to return with a lower-body injury (h/t AL.com's Mike Rodak).
Jim Dunaway of WJOX 94.5 FM in Birmingham, Alabama, shared a clip of Ruggs when he was out of the medical tent and working out on a stationary bike:
Jim Dunaway🏈 @jimdunaway
Positive sign, Alabama WR Henry Ruggs working on bike after apparent leg injury https://t.co/weSXL8Lp5X
A pair of updates from ESPN's Alex Scarborough underscored how fluid the situation was:
Alex Scarborough @AlexS_ESPN
And now he’s back in the medical tent. So I dunno. Stay tuned, I guess. https://t.co/2VJdvkHgQF
Matt Zenitz of AL.com noted Ruggs was back on the field as Alabama took possession with 12:02 until halftime.
Ruggs entered Saturday with 16 catches for 350 yards and four touchdowns. His 21.9 yards per reception rank 17th in FBS. He put his blazing speed on display last week when he burned the Southern Miss secondary for a 74-yard touchdown grab.
If they were to lose Ruggs for any length of time, the Tide would still have Jerry Jeudy (30 receptions for 404 yards and six touchdowns) and DeVonta Smith (20 receptions for 263 yards and three scores). Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Jeudy to be the No. 3 pick in his most recent mock draft, while Smith is good enough to be the No. 1 option for a lot of Power Five teams.
