Alabama's Henry Ruggs III Returns vs. Ole Miss After Suffering Lower-Body Injury

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III briefly exited in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Ole Miss, making his return in the second quarter.

Lined up out wide, Ruggs broke off the snap and immediately started limping. The nature of his injury is unclear, but Crimson Tide trainers were looking at his left leg.

CBS reported during the game broadcast the junior pass-catcher was questionable to return with a lower-body injury (h/t AL.com's Mike Rodak).

Jim Dunaway of WJOX 94.5 FM in Birmingham, Alabama, shared a clip of Ruggs when he was out of the medical tent and working out on a stationary bike:

A pair of updates from ESPN's Alex Scarborough underscored how fluid the situation was:

Matt Zenitz of AL.com noted Ruggs was back on the field as Alabama took possession with 12:02 until halftime.

Ruggs entered Saturday with 16 catches for 350 yards and four touchdowns. His 21.9 yards per reception rank 17th in FBS. He put his blazing speed on display last week when he burned the Southern Miss secondary for a 74-yard touchdown grab.

If they were to lose Ruggs for any length of time, the Tide would still have Jerry Jeudy (30 receptions for 404 yards and six touchdowns) and DeVonta Smith (20 receptions for 263 yards and three scores). Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Jeudy to be the No. 3 pick in his most recent mock draft, while Smith is good enough to be the No. 1 option for a lot of Power Five teams.