Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IISeptember 29, 2019

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1171302519,1141040130 - GRADIENT ADDED) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United (L) and Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal . Manchester United and Arsenal meet in the Premier League on September 30, 2019 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester,England. ***LEFT IMAGE*** SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on April 07, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Manchester United will aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Monday when they take on Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were comfortably beaten by West Ham United in their last league outing and needed penalties to overcome League One side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Arsenal head into the game on the back of three straight wins in all competitions. Their only defeat this season came against Liverpool at Anfield in August.

   

Date: Monday, September 30

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky GoNBC Sports 

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Manchester United 7-5, Draw 49-20, Arsenal 19-10

   

Preview

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to make do without some key players against the Gunners. 

Forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are expected to miss out, while midfielder Paul Pogba is also an injury doubt, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

The club's injury situation means 17-year-old Mason Greenwood could start against Arsenal. The teenager may lack experience but has scored in his last two games against Astana and Rochdale.

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News noted how he has outshone Rashford in recent weeks:

Solskjaer seems to have full confidence in Greenwood but stopped short of confirming he would start the match, per Simon Stone at BBC Sport:

Manchester United have only managed two Premier League wins this season, and their disappointing form and injury situation will give Arsenal hope of a first top-flight win at Old Trafford since 2006.

The Gunners have racked up 11 goals in their last three outings, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in prolific form:

However, the north Londoners will be without fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette due to injury. The Frenchman is not expected back until late October, according to James Benge at Football.London:

While Arsenal have only been beaten once this season there are still doubts over the quality of the team, particularly in defence

Unai Emery's side have shipped 10 goals in six matches and have made more errors leading to goals in 2019 than any other Premier League team, per Jordan Seward at MailOnline.

Arsenal were able to welcome defenders Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney back during Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest, and the trio may help boost a leaky backline.

Emery's side head into Old Trafford in better form and in good shape to notch a rare win at the home of their rivals, but this is a fixture Solskjaer's side can ill-afford to lose despite their injury problems.

