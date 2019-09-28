Red Sox Owner John Henry Wants Team to Cut Salary, Avoid Luxury Tax in 2020

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox controlling owner John Henry said Friday the team plans to cut salary during the offseason in order to fall below the competitive balance tax threshold for the 2020 MLB season.

The Red Sox, who failed to qualify for the 2019 playoffs after winning the 2018 World Series, had the highest payroll in the league this season at $229.1 million, according to Spotrac. They must fall below $208 million to avoid next year's luxury tax.

"We need to be under the CBT," Henry said, per Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press. "That was something we've known for more than a year now."

