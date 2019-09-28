Luis Suarez Scores in Barcelona's 2-0 La Liga Win over Getafe

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

Barcelona's Spanish defender Junior Firpo (2R) celebrates with Barcelona's French forward Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez and Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on September 28, 2019. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Barcelona won their second La Liga match in a row on Saturday, beating Getafe 2-0 on the road. Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo got the goals.

The Uruguayan opened the scoring late in a chippy first half, and Firpo converted a rebound early in the second to double the lead. The match turned into an all-out war after the second goal, and Clement Lenglet was sent off.

The Catalans started Saturday's match in seventh place, having won just three of their six La Liga outings.

    

