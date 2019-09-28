Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Juventus Beat SPAL 2-0 in Serie A

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo continued their unbeaten start to the Serie A season on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over SPAL at home.

Miralem Pjanic got the opener shortly before half-time, and Ronaldo doubled the advantage after the break.

The Old Lady could have easily added three or four more goals, but SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha played one of the best matches of his life, making several incredible stops.

ESPN FC's James Horncastle credited the goalkeeper for his great form early this season:

Matthijs de Ligt was a standout for the Bianconeri, playing his best match for his new club so far.

Juventus entered the day two points behind leaders Inter Milan, who face Sampdoria later on Saturday.

