Liverpool Battle to Sheffield United Win, Extend Perfect Premier League Record

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool extended their perfect start to the 2019-20 Premier League season on Saturday lunchtime when they beat Sheffield United 1-0 to move eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

In a surprisingly even game, the decisive moment came 20 minutes from time, when Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson somehow failed to stop Georginio Wijnaldum's strike from the edge of the penalty area.

City are in action in the evening kick-off when they visit the Reds' Merseyside rivals Everton seeking to close the gap.

Liverpool started off on the front foot and appeared poised to dominate the opening of the game. But roared on by the Bramall Lane crowd, the home side were resilient and eventually started to threaten.

The Blades were carving out opportunities on the counter-attack, with Callum Robinson lashing a shot just wide of Adrian's goal from the edge of the area.

Per Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times, the newly promoted side were causing some issues for the Reds:

Even though they weren't playing at full throttle, Liverpool did have a couple of big chances, both of which fell to Sadio Mane.

First, the Senegal forward latched on to a long ball from Virgil van Dijk over the top, and with time to finish, he inexplicably skewed his effort over the crossbar from close range. Mane then rattled the post at the end of a swift break on the stroke of half-time.

At the interval, football journalist Leanne Prescott commented on an uncharacteristically profligate half from Mane:

In the second half, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made an intriguing tactical tweak in an attempt to counter the Blades' three-man defence:

It had little effect on the overall pattern of the game, and United appeared to be in the ascendency as the match approached the hour-mark. They had a fantastic opportunity to take the lead, too, only for Andy Robertson to produce a brilliant block to deny John Fleck after he danced into the box.

In the end, after putting in a fantastic display for 70 minutes, the Blades were the architects of their own downfall.

Wijnaldum struck a volley straight at Henderson from the edge of the penalty area, and what should have been a routine stop somehow squirmed under the 'keeper, trickling over the line:

Soon after, another defensive mistake gave Mohamed Salah the chance to kill the game for the visitors, but goalkeeper Henderson was able to secure a morsel of redemption, as he made a smart stop in the one-on-one.

Despite the gut-wrenching nature of the goal they conceded, the home side continued to push forward in search of an equaliser. They should have got one, too, when Leon Clarke sliced over the bar from close range after a long ball forward.

Eventually, the Reds were able to cling on for the victory and will consider themselves fortunate to have escaped this fixture with all three points.

What's Next?

Liverpool's focus will turn to the defence of their UEFA Champions League title, as they face Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Blades are next in action on October 5 when they travel to Watford looking to get back to winning ways.