Rays Clinch 2019 MLB Playoff Spot, Will Play A's in AL Wild Card Game

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays will return to the American League postseason for the first time since 2013 after their 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Tampa Bay will face the Oakland Athletics, who also clinched a playoff berth Friday, in the AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday.

The location of the game is unknown, but the 96-63 A's will host it if they finish tied with or better than the 96-64 Rays. Oakland won their regular-season series 4-3. The A's are visiting the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Both teams held off the Cleveland Indians, who were eliminated from playoff contention with an 8-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Friday.

After finishing below .500 for four seasons, the Rays reemerged in 2018 with a 90-72 record. They missed out on the playoffs but stormed back in 2019, starting the season 14-4 and staying hot for most of the year.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.