America vs. Chivas: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Club America will host the latest edition of El Super Clasico on Saturday against Chivas Guadalajara at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Eagles are the favourites ahead of the clash after a terrible campaign for the Goats.

Chivas have won only three games in the Liga MX this season, which triggered the sacking of coach Tomas Boy after only five months in charge.

America are placed in fifth and positioned to qualify for the Clausura, but they cannot afford a defeat to their historical rivals.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 9:05 p.m. (local), 10:05 p.m. (ET), 3:05 a.m. Sunday (BST)

TV: TUDN (Mexico and USA)

Stream: Univision NOW,

Odds: America 83-100, Chivas 17-5, draw 13-5 (per Caesars)

Preview

As in many parts of the football world, a derby match can produce the most bizarre and unexpected results.

Chivas journey from their Guadalajara base to the capital after appointing Luis Fernando Tena on Thursday as their new manager. The 61-year-old travels with his new squad to the club he managed 2006-07.

The away side have won only once in their last five, and the beleaguered giants will hope a new boss gives them the boost in results they desire.

Chivas released a statement about the arrival of the manager nicknamed 'El Falco' (h/t Tom Marshall of ESPN): "The club confides that the experience, fortitude, and knowledge of 'Flaco' in managing players will be a boost from this moment to return the 'Rabano Sagrado' to the historical position that its tradition and supporters demand."

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

America could only muster a 2-2 draw with Queretaro in their last game at the Aztec Stadium, but they will like their chances against a Chivas team in full transition. The hosts have struggled to produce a winning run since the start of the season and they are without a victory in their last six, having drawn five and lost once.

However, their opponents have been desperately poor since the start of the campaign, and this derby will have little to do with league aspirations.

Worryingly for the home side, they do not have any forwards in goalscoring form, but Chivas' Alan Pulido has five goals for the season—and the 28-year-old scored in the 4-2 defeat on Wednesday against Pachuca.



Tena's arrival could be the key differential in the match, and a fresh face pulling the strings from the dugout might have a profound effect.

America will have their own worries about their recent form, posting their last league victory on August 18 in a 1-0 win over Monarcas Morelia. Chivas will roll the dice and attempt to give Tena a dream start in the city of his birth.